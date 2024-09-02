Sir Jim Ratcliffe, this is on you! Man Utd are still a complete shambles under Erik ten Hag - and 2024-25 season will be unsalvageable if INEOS don't renege on crazy contract call soon

Liverpool taught the Red Devils another harsh lesson at Old Trafford on Sunday, raising more questions over the Dutchman's future

"The coach isn’t the central issue at Manchester United," INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said to Bloomberg after handing Erik ten Hag a new two-year contract in July. But as Britain's richest man sat clutching his head in disbelief while watching United's dismal 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, you had to wonder if he still believes that statement.

That result ensured that Ten Hag is now the only United manager in history to lose two of the opening three games in a Premier League season twice. When it happened in 2022-23, the Dutchman was given the benefit of the doubt because he was adapting to a new life in England after leaving Ajax. But now, there is no excuse.

United are still going backwards under Ten Hag, despite investing another £206 million ($271m) in his transfer targets over the summer. Liverpool ruthlessly exposed the flaws in his set-up on Sunday, as they were better in every department, which should be cause for great concern, but Ten Hag still doesn't appear to recognise the painfully obvious truth.

"We will catch up, we will go for trophies," he told Sky Sports after the final whistle. That, though, is impossible if Ten Hag remains in charge until May. INEOS made a grave error of judgement in keeping the 54-year-old on, and United's 2024-25 campaign could be completely unsalvageable before we enter the festive period if they don't perform a very swift U-turn.