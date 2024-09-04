Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United FA Cup final 2024Getty
Mitchell Fretton

Sir Jim Ratcliffe swings axe again with another Man Utd executive set to leave Old Trafford as restructuring continues

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making more big changes at the club with director Andy O'Boyle set to leave.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • O'Boyle to depart after two years as deputy director
  • Was involved in recruitment this summer
  • Part of wider restructuring from Ratcliffe
Article continues below