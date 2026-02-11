Sir Jim Ratcliffe facing backlash after Man Utd co-owner's extraordinary 'colonised by immigrants' rant

Ratcliffe spoke toSky News and made the astonishing claim that Britain has been "colonised by immigrants".

He said: "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he said. "I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money.

"The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people."

Ratcliffe is wrong, as the Office of National Statistics suggests that the population of the UK in 2020 was 67 million in mid-2020, and was estimated at 70 million in 2024. The most recent year in which Ratcliffe's claim could be correct is 2000, when there were estimated to be 58.9 million people in the United Kingdom.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ratcliffe also voiced his support for Reform leader Nigel Farage, adding: "I think Nigel is an intelligent man, and, I think he's got good intentions. But in a way, you could say exactly the same about Keir Starmer. I think it needs somebody who's prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out."

Ratcliffe lives in Monaco.