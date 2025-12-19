Getty Images Sport
Sir Alex Ferguson believes Man Utd could fail to win title for another 11 years despite 'good personality' Ruben Amorim trying to change club culture
A difficult period at Old Trafford post Ferguson era
Across 26 years at Old Trafford, Sir Alex shaped one of the most successful dynasties in football history, collecting 38 major trophies, including 13 Premier League crowns and two Champions League triumphs. Since his retirement at the end of the 2012-13 season, United have failed to add either prize to their cabinet, drifting through managerial upheaval and strategic uncertainty. Drawing on his own early experiences, Ferguson likened United’s current predicament to the prolonged drought once endured by Liverpool. When he arrived in Manchester in 1986, Liverpool were the dominant force in English and European football, boasting four European Cups and relentless domestic success. Their eventual league title in 2020 came 31 years after the previous one.
Lessons from history and Liverpool’s long wait
Ferguson was keen to defend Amorim, who walked into a turbulent dressing room midway through last season. However, despite his best efforts, United’s 2024-25 campaign unravelled badly, ending with a 15th-place finish, their lowest in the Premier League era. He inherited a fractured squad and a club wrestling with its own identity.
Speaking to Press Box PR in Bahrain, Ferguson said: "He [Amorim] is a good personality, it is not easy. I remember looking back on my own time there, starting off when Liverpool were the bee's knees. They were a fantastic club winning the European Cup four times and all that, but then it took them 31 years to win the league again. We are now in the same situation. It could be ten years, it could be 11 years, because of that cycle. It has to be thought out carefully, and we have to make sure the recruitment is going to be better than what it was."
Summer recruitment providing renewed belief
Ferguson believes United’s improved recruitment has been central to their recovery. He singled out goalkeeper Senne Lammens as a transformative figure since his £21.7 million arrival from Royal Antwerp. At just 23, the Belgian has claimed the number one jersey and impressed with his composure and distribution.
"I think the appointment of the goalkeeper [Lammens] has made a difference," Ferguson added. "He's young at 23, he’s quick, a big lad, good feet and hands, and I think that helps. I think they have needed that player. United have always had inspirational players over the years. I think that has helped."
He also highlighted the impact of attacking additions Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, suggesting both have the qualities to drive United forward during this rebuilding phase.
"The other two, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, they look as if they will contribute to the recovery of our form," Feruson added.
Fernandes’ loyalty amid uncertainty at Old Trafford
While Ferguson reflected on the long-term vision, Bruno Fernandes has spoken candidly about his own crossroads at Old Trafford. The United captain revealed he had two genuine opportunities to leave the club in recent years, but ultimately chose to stay, despite acknowledging that his time in Manchester has not yet delivered the level of silverware he craved. For Fernandes, belief in the club’s ambition proved decisive. He insisted that assurances from the hierarchy about restoring United’s status convinced him to reject offers elsewhere. The Portugal international remains convinced that trophies are still attainable, even if the path is far from straightforward.
Speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: "Obviously, when I speak about going and winning trophies, I stayed here because I think I still can win trophies here. I wouldn't have stayed here if the club hadn't told me our aim is still to get the highest we can be, get back to winning trophies, get back to being the club we were before.
"Because if that was not the aim, then, yes, I wouldn't have stayed here. But [it's] because I know the aim of the club is still to get back to where they want to be, and where I want the club to be, and that's why I came to the club in the first place. So, if I can help to get back there, that's all I want to do."
United’s dramatic draw with Bournemouth underlined both progress and lingering flaws, leaving the side sixth in the table. They are no longer in Europe this season and have already exited the Carabao Cup, narrowing their routes to silverware. The FA Cup now represents their most realistic chance of lifting a trophy, with a January tie against Brighton looming large.
