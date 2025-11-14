Getty Images Sport
'His silly decision' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasted after red card as Ireland boss reveals Portugal star's reaction to historic sending off
Ronaldo suspension: Sent off for first time when winning 226th cap
Portugal headed to Dublin knowing that a positive result would confirm their automatic qualification for next summer’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. That process will now go down to a final group phase outing against Armenia on Sunday. Ronaldo will sit that game out through suspension.
A ban must be served after swinging an elbow in the direction of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea. Said incident was the subject of a VAR review, leading to Ronaldo being sent for an early bath. Hallgrimsson had said in the build-up to the game that he felt like CR7 was able to influence the referee during an October contest in Lisbon that delivered a dramatic 1-0 victory for the hosts.
Ronaldo fails to deliver on 'good boy' promise
He said: "It's obviously up to the referee if he takes part in a play. But the thing in Portugal, he was not only controlling the referee, he was controlling the whole stadium, so all the fans supported his actions. The referee just kind of played along. I hope it will be the vice versa now that we are in Aviva. Obviously, a player shouldn't be refereeing. It should be the officials doing the refereeing."
Ronaldo reacted to those comments by vowing to be on his best behaviour. He told reporters: "I really like the fans here, the support they give to their national team is lovely. For me it's a pleasure to come to play here again, and of course it will be tough. I hope they don't boo me too much, I swear that I'm gonna try to be a good boy!"
Ronaldo's reaction to red card: Ireland boss reveals what was said
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to deliver on that promise. He cut a frustrated figure as Portugal conceded twice before half-time. He was then given his marching orders just after the hour mark.
Hallgrimsson told RTE Sport of that incident: "He lost his focus a little bit, again maybe the fans helped a little bit in that. He was frustrated and reacted in a way that he knows he shouldn't. He said to me walking away, he told me (Hallgrimsson's pre-match remarks were) a clever thing to do and he blamed the referee or whomever, but it was his silly decision to attack our player."
Hallgrimsson went on to say of his touchline exchange with Ronaldo as the all-time great made his way off the field: "He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me - unless I got into his head."
Asked if he had spoken to Ronaldo after the game, Ireland’s head coach added: "No, I think we spoke enough when he came off. There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say."
2026 World Cup qualification: Crucial games for Portugal & Ireland
Two goals from Troy Parrott helped Ireland to a notable win on home soil, meaning that their own qualification hopes now rest on a final showdown with Hungary. Hallgrimsson said of that must-win encounter: "That is what we wanted, it is in our hands and with a performance like this we have a chance. We have to focus and recover, we have tired legs and the staff need to work really hard to get everyone fit and ready because that game is very important now. We won the second game in the last window and rotated players and happy we did that today. Those who played 90 minutes will be tired but hopefully everyone will be ready."
Portugal will be at the 2026 finals. Ronaldo has admitted that tournament will be his last World Cup - as he graces FIFA’s flagship event for the sixth time at 41 years of age - but is not yet ready to head into retirement as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals.
