'I should have been blind' - Lionesses & Barcelona goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck opens up on 'miracle' recovery from stroke that left her fearing early retirement
Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has opened up on her recovery from a stroke that made her fear for her career but also realise how 'lucky' she was.
- Roebuck suffered a type of stroke in 2023-24 season
- Lionesses goalkeeper opens up on 'miracle' recovery
- Admits she is 'lucky' not to be blind