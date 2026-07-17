Shakira sends message to 'extraordinary' Lionel Messi & his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after Argentina progress to World Cup final

Shakira, who now resides in Miami, took to social media to share her awe at Messi’s ability to defy his age. The Colombian singer praised his discipline and highlighted the vital support system provided by his wife.

"What Leo Messi is doing is more than extraordinary!" Shakira wrote. "It reflects the values of a deeply committed and disciplined man, who defies time and all odds. He shows that a person is not defined by their age or by what others say."

She added: "And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove it!"