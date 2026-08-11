Sevilla complete signing of Scottish striker Robbie Ure from Swedish side IK Sirius

Ure becomes the third Scottish-born player to represent Sevilla in official competition, following Ted McMinn in the 1980s and Duncan McVean Thomson during the 1915-16 season. Sevilla's historical links to Scotland stretch back to their 1890 origins, shaped by first president Edward Farquharson Johnston, first captain Hugo MacColl, and former manager Jock Wallace in the 1980s. Ure's career trajectory has soared after recording 31 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances since joining Sirius in March 2025.