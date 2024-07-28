Seven wins in eight without Lionel Messi! Herons put on Leagues Cup show for injured captain & wife Antonela Roccuzzo as trophy defence gets off to perfect start against Puebla
Inter Miami have won seven of eight games since losing Lionel Messi to the Copa America, with Puebla seen off 2-0 in their 2024 Leagues Cup opener.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tata Martino's side in impressive form
- Looking to land more major silverware
- Skipper watching on from the stands