'Serious concerns' – Liverpool complain to PGMOL & Howard Webb over crucial disallowed Virgil van Dijk goal in heavy Man City defeat
Liverpool fume at disallowed goal
With Liverpool trailing 1-0, Van Dijk thought he had equalised when he headed home a corner in the 38th minute of the game but saw referee Chris Kavanagh rule out the goal and the decision backed by video assistant referee, Michael Oliver. The Premier League confirmed the decision, explaining: "The referee's call of offside and no goal to Liverpool was checked and confirmed by VAR – with Robertson in an offside position and deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper."
However, Liverpool have now been in touch with the PGMOL and refereing chief Howard Webb to express their "serious concerns" about the decision, as reported by The Athletic. The Reds "do not accept that the decision to disallow the goal" was "subjective" and feel that Robertson was not affecting Donnarumma's vision. Liverpool also think "the usual checks and balances that are central to the VAR process did not take place" and feel if they had, then a different decision may have been reached.
'Wrong decision' - Slot blasts decision
Liverpool manager Arne Slot made it clear he did not think the right decision had been made by the match officials. He told Sky Sports: "I think it's obvious and clear that the wrong decision has been made, at least in my opinion. Because he [Robertson] didn't interfere at all with what the goalkeeper could do. Immediately after the game someone showed me the goal that the same referee allowed City against Wolves last season [John Stones’ last minute winner]. So, it took the linesman 13 seconds to raise his flag to say it's offside. So, there was clearly communication. That could have influenced the game in a positive way for us because in the first half we were so poor.
"We would have been lucky going 1-0 down at half-time, let alone if it was 1-1 or 2-1 down. So it has been an influential decision, which is not to say that we then would have had a result over here because you cannot predict how the second half would have gone."
Van Dijk reacts to controversial call
Van Dijk was also quizzed on the decision after the game but did not want to waste time talking about it any more. He told Sky Sports: "In football the officials are deciding the key decisions and we have to deal with it on the pitch. There is no point discussing this from my point of view. The reality is that we lost 3-0 and that is a big blow. It doesn't matter what I say [about the goal] because anything I say will be in the media and the whole international break will be about my comment on the decision. I just focus on the fact we lost. You guys can debate if it should have stood."
Liverpool in crisis?
Liverpool went on to lose 3-0 at the Etihad as the defending champions suffered their fifth Premier League defeat of the campaign so far. Television pundit Roy Keane insisted the struggling Reds "are in crisis" after their latest defeat and believes they looked a "really weak team" against Pep Guardiola's side despite a summer of heavy investment.
However, the international break does allow Slot and his team some time to reset after falling eight points behind league leaders Arsenal. Liverpool return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and then continue their Champions League campaign against PSV.
