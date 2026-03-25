Getty/GOAL
Sergio Ramos or Rio Ferdinand? Harry Maguire picks his centre-half GOAT as Man Utd defender also names the Premier League’s best
- Getty
Maguire knows all about leadership at centre-half
Plenty of household names have lined up at the heart of defensive units down the years, in English football and around the world, with a solid spine considered to be crucial for any ambitious outfit.
Maguire, with over 260 appearances for United and 64 Three Lions caps to his name, knows all about filling that position - with leadership duties being embraced with club and country. He has helped to contain the obvious threat provided by some of the finest forwards on the planet.
Who did Maguire pick as his favourite centre-half of all-time?
Inspiration there has been taken from some all-time greats that went before him, with Maguire - speaking in association with DHL Express, the official logistics partner of Manchester United - telling GOAL of his favourite centre-halves: “When it comes to my favourite central defender of all time, I loved watching Jaap Stam and Rio Ferdinand play for this club. I also have to say I really enjoyed watching Sergio Ramos during his time at Real Madrid, winning all those titles. If I had to pick just one as my favourite of all time, I’d probably go with Ramos.”
Having plumped for a World Cup winner that claimed four Champions League crowns with Real Madrid on the global stage, Maguire added when asked to narrow his focus on domestic competition in England: “Choosing the best defender in Premier League history is such a tough question because there are a few who belong in that bracket, but I’d probably choose John Terry or Rio Ferdinand. For me, it comes down to their longevity and what they won. To do it year after year at the highest level proves you’re a top-level defender, and those two definitely did that.”
- DHL/Manchester United
Man Utd part of special project in Thailand
Manchester United are doing their bit to aid the development of future superstars, as they team up with DHL Express to deliver a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to a remote community in Mae Suek, Thailand - providing high-quality infrastructure to one of the most geographically isolated regions in the world where over 85% of the population are lifelong Red Devils supporters .
Former United left-back Patrice Evra made a surprise appearance at the official unveiling, and said of the exciting project: “The 'Delivering Dreams' campaign with DHL Express is fantastic. When I saw the smiles on the kids' faces when they played on this beautiful football pitch for the first time, it was a moment I won’t forget. When I was that age, I didn't have the opportunity or the luxury to play on that kind of pitch. It’s an amazing campaign and an honour to be chosen to cut the cord and be the first one playing on the pitch with those kids."
Current United star Diogo Dalot said of providing state-of-the-art facilities for the stars of tomorrow: “For me, everything started on small pitches. In my hometown, I grew up playing on small concrete courts with goals that had no nets. If we didn't have goals, we would just use two water bottles to mark the posts. You always find a way to make it work because the beautiful side of football is just wanting to play and enjoy the sport. When I think back to those days, I can only imagine how happy the community will be when they see a brand-new football pitch that looks as beautiful as this one will.”
The importance of investment in grassroots football
Sheffield native Maguire took the first tentative steps on his journey to the top when learning his trade in South Yorkshire. He said of encouraging love of the game at grassroots level: “I think it is so important that children have access to facilities and a pitch to play on from an early age. Just having the space to be outside is vital for physical and mental development. It is also such an important part of socialising and being with friends. It is an amazing thing that has been done here with this campaign; providing a safe place for them to go and play is fantastic for the community.”
Maguire back in England squad ahead of 2026 World Cup
Maguire has come a long way from those early days, and is proof that no dream should be considered too big. He has enjoyed a regular role for United under interim head coach Michael Carrick - in an ongoing bid to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification - while a timely return to the England squad has been made ahead of this summer’s World Cup.
DHL Express, the Official Logistics Partner of Manchester United, delivered a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to Mae Suek, Thailand, for the 'Delivering Dreams' campaign. Find out more here: https://inmotion.dhl/en/manchester-united/delivering-dreams