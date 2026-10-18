AFP
Sergio Ramos could be heading back to Madrid! Getafe chief confirms contact with defender’s brother over potential transfer
Getafe president confirms Sergio Ramos talks
Getafe president Torres has sent shockwaves through Spanish football by revealing that the club is exploring the possibility of signing legendary centre-back Sergio Ramos. Having already secured the services of Carvajal in a sensational deal, the Azulones are now looking at the prospect of bringing another former Real Madrid captain to the Coliseum.
Torres confirmed that he has been in direct contact with Rene Ramos, the brother and representative of the 40-year-old defender, to discuss the feasibility of a return to La Liga for the veteran star.
The Madrid-based club has been remarkably ambitious in recent weeks, but Torres was quick to point out that while the door is open, a deal for Ramos is not currently the top priority for the sporting department. Speaking to the Tablero Deportivo programme on Radio Nacional de España (RNE), the president admitted that the squad is currently well-stocked in the heart of the defence, though he refused to rule out a move if the right conditions are met. "It is a theme that we have been behind for a while," Torres explained, highlighting that the interest in the World Cup winner is far from a fleeting whim.
- AFP
Wingers remain Getafe’s priority
Despite the high-profile nature of a potential Ramos arrival, Torres emphasised that head coach Jose Bordalas has other immediate concerns regarding his squad depth. The manager is reportedly more focused on adding natural width to the team, and with six central defenders already at his disposal, the need for Ramos is not yet urgent.
"It could come because it has happened. It's a topic we've been following for a while. But it wasn't the priority, the priority was to get wings and, if not now, then maybe in January if we bring in a centre-back... But right now that position is well covered," Torres told Sport.
A potential Real Madrid reunion in Getafe
The prospect of Ramos joining Getafe is particularly intriguing because it would see him reunited with Carvajal. The right-back recently completed a move that stunned the football world, choosing to remain in his home city of Madrid rather than chasing a final payday abroad.
Carvajal, who won numerous Champions League titles alongside Ramos at the Santiago Bernabeu, has signed a deal that runs until the summer of 2027, anchoring the Getafe defence for the coming seasons. A reunion between the two iconic defenders would provide Bordalas with an unprecedented level of experience and leadership.
- (C)Getty Images
Ramos remains a free agent after Mexico stint
Sergio Ramos has been without a club since his departure from Mexican side Monterrey at the end of 2025. His final professional outing came in December of that year during a 3-2 defeat to Toluca in the Apertura semi-finals. Despite his age, the former Sevilla man is believed to be in excellent physical condition and is eager to find a final challenge that allows him to compete at a high level. Returning to Spain with Getafe would offer him the chance to remain in his home country while playing in one of Europe's top five leagues, much like Carvajal opted to do.
The financial side of such a deal would likely require Ramos to follow a similar path to Carvajal, who reportedly accepted a salary cut of up to 90 per cent to make his move to the Coliseum a reality. Carvajal made it clear that his move was not about money, explaining that he does everything with passion and that Getafe met all the conditions for his family.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting