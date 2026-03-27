Sergio Ramos weighing up final offer to buy Sevilla but Real Madrid legend waiting to find out if boyhood club stay in La Liga

The legendary defender entered his own personal "93rd minute" into the final stages of his plan to acquire Sevilla. Working alongside First Eleven Capital, Ramos has completed a rigorous due-diligence process to assess the club's financial health. With the numbers now clear, a formal offer is being prepared to transform the hierarchy at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

This transition from pitch to boardroom represents a massive shift for the Camas-born star. After returning for a sentimental second playing stint, Ramos is now focused on a long-term vision that would see him become the primary decision-maker for the Andalusian giants.