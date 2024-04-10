Easy money for Sergio Aguero! Man City legend wins clever $10k bet on former club's Champions League clash with Real Madrid inside 14 minutes

GettyPeter FitzpatrickEasy money for Sergio Aguero! Man City legend wins clever $10k bet on former club's Champions League clash with Real Madrid inside 14 minutesManchester CityReal MadridSergio AgueroReal Madrid vs Manchester CityChampions LeagueSergio Aguero bet on over 2.5 goals in Real Madrid vs Manchester City, almost doubling his money after less than a quarter of an hour.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAguero won $18.9k on gamePlaced $10k on over 2.5 goalsTook to social media to celebrate