AFP
Sergej Barbarez breaks silence as talisman Edin Dzeko departs Bosnia squad ahead of crucial Poland clash
Barbarez opens up on Dzeko departure
As Bosnia prepare for their upcoming Nations League showdown, the focus remains firmly on the void left by their departing captain. Barbarez addressed the media regarding the legendary striker's status, indicating that the forward is expected to travel to Germany immediately. The transition marks a significant turning point for the national side as they look to build a future without their most iconic figure.
“I think he has to go to Germany today. I would be glad if he appeared, to see him once again. To be honest, I'm not a friend of some goodbyes, both in private life and not like this. We will see each other many more times in our lives as we have until now. That is the most important thing, that we remain friends, great people who are dignified and who hold on to each other,” Barbarez explained, as cited by Reprezentacija.
- AFP
Tactical adjustments and squad fitness
Despite the loss of Dzeko, Barbarez remains optimistic about the depth and readiness of his remaining squad members. The manager noted that while fatigue is a factor following an intense draw with Sweden, the rest of the 25-man roster is fit and available for selection. This includes potential changes in the goalkeeping department if certain fitness milestones are met during training.
"Only Edin said goodbye to us, otherwise all 25 players are here, they are all ready. There is fatigue, but we still have more than 24 hours. Although individuals have three games behind them, but I say if they want to play at the highest level, then that's it," Barbarez stated.
Bazdar fitness setbacks and roster limits
Addressing Samed Bazdar’s absence from the squad over the past three matches, the coach explained that an early injury heavily restricted the player's availability. Bazdar was sidelined for the first two fixtures, having managed only a single training session prior to the second game. His integration back into the setup was further complicated when Dzeko rejoined the squad ahead of the match against Sweden, leaving no remaining spots on the roster.
"He was injured in the first two games. He only did one training session before the second match. Edin returned to the squad before Sweden and unfortunately there were no more places. I hope he will give his maximum in training today, but you know that two of them have to go to the stands," the Bosnia boss revealed.
- AFP
The challenge of facing Poland
Poland will also be missing a legendary figure of their own, with Robert Lewandowski unavailable for the fixture. Barbarez was quick to draw parallels between the two nations' situations, acknowledging the psychological impact of losing such high-profile talismans. However, he cautioned that Poland’s depth remains a significant threat regardless of individual absences.
"We experience the same thing with Robert as we do with Edin. Robert will continue to play, but when he's not there… those are personalities because of whom everyone comes to the stands and because of whom every opponent has huge respect. We experience the same as against Sweden, that they change 5-6 players and still have quality," Barbarez noted.
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