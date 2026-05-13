Senegal squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Senegal head into World Cup 2026 fresh from a controversial and chaotic AFCON tournament. The Lions of Terranga beat Morocco in the final but the game was marred by awful scenes as Senegal actually walked off the pitch after the hosts were awarded a penalty. Senegal have since been stripped of their title after the Confederation of African Football's appeals board ruled they forfeited the game by leaving the field of play without the referee's authorization.

Amid the chaos, manager Pape Thiaw now takes his team into another major tournament and faces a tough group stage. The Lions of Terranga are set to come up against two of the best attackers on the planet as Senegal will play Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland's Norway in Group I.

Yet this is Senegal’s third straight appearance at a World Cup and there’s plenty of experience throughout the squad. The Lions of Terranga’s best ever performance was a quarter-final appearances in 2002, and Senegal should be one of the strongest African teams in the tournament this time around.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.