Ivory Coast star Seko Fofana announces international retirement at 31

Delivering an emotional parting message to supporters, the 31-year-old reflected on his pinnacle achievement of lifting the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.

Via his official Instagram account, Fofana wrote: "Dear Ivorian fans, the time has come for me to turn the page. It is with immense pride and deep gratitude that I had the privilege of fighting for my country. Winning the continent's greatest trophy was a childhood dream come true for me, and these memories will be forever etched in the hearts of millions of Ivorians.

"Thank you to my team-mates, the staff, and all of you for the strength and support. I will always remain the Elephants' number one supporter, and I cannot wait to see this new generation write its own history. There is no shortage of talent in our nation."