'Second to none' - Real Madrid star Luka Modric reveals what surprised him most about team-mate Jude Bellingham after sensational debut campaign
Luka Modric has highlighted Jude Bellingham's work ethic as his most impressive trait amid the midfielder's stunning debut season at Real Madrid.
- Bellingham has stunned in first Madrid season
- Veteran team-mate heaped praise on youngster
- Pair aiming to win Champions League this week