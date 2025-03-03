This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

Seattle Sounders launch 'First Match On Us' program to attract new fans

Major League SoccerSeattle Sounders FCReal Salt Lake

The MLS side launches a new program with the initiative aims to grow fanbase and boost attendance, following Colorado Rapids’ lead.

  • Sounders offer free tickets to first-time attendees during the 2025 season
  • Program includes complimentary scarves and an orientation experience
  • Move comes as MLS teams seek innovative ways to engage new supporters
