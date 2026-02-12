Sean Dyche sacked after 114 days in charge as Nottingham Forest prepare to make Premier League history with fourth manager of the season

Dyche, who was once part of the youth team set-up at Forest under the legendary Brian Clough, was only appointed in October. He was the Reds’ third head coach since the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who delivered European qualification last term, was relieved of his duties on September 9. Ange Postecoglou, fresh from breaking Tottenham’s barren run on the trophy front, stepped into the void.

The Australian tactician took in eight winless games across 39 days before being ushered through the exits himself. Dyche was considered to be a solid option to steer Forest away from relegation danger, but has taken in just 25 games - winning 10.