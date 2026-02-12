Getty
Sean Dyche sacked after 114 days in charge as Nottingham Forest prepare to make Premier League history with fourth manager of the season
Revolving door: Nottingham Forest's three managers in 2025-26
Dyche, who was once part of the youth team set-up at Forest under the legendary Brian Clough, was only appointed in October. He was the Reds’ third head coach since the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
Nuno Espirito Santo, who delivered European qualification last term, was relieved of his duties on September 9. Ange Postecoglou, fresh from breaking Tottenham’s barren run on the trophy front, stepped into the void.
The Australian tactician took in eight winless games across 39 days before being ushered through the exits himself. Dyche was considered to be a solid option to steer Forest away from relegation danger, but has taken in just 25 games - winning 10.
Next Forest manager: Ex-Wolves boss Pereira lined up
A disappointing stalemate with Wolves - one that saw Forest fire in 35 efforts on goal without finding the target - proved to be the final straw as enigmatic Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis pulled the trigger once again.
A brief statement read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach. We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.”
No Premier League club has ever had four permanent bosses in a single campaign, meaning that Forest could rewrite the history books. The Athletic are among those to report that former Wolves manager Pereira is being lined up to fill the warmest of hot seats.
