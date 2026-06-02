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Scott McTominay ready for World Cup duty after sun-soaked pre-tournament holiday with ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading
Life as the King of Naples
Since swapping Manchester for southern Italy in the summer of 2024, McTominay has undergone a remarkable evolution. No longer a rotation option at Old Trafford, the midfielder has become the heartbeat of Serie A heavyweights, leading them to a historic league title. Such has been his impact that the local fans have fully embraced him, while his partner, Cam Reading, has been dubbed the "Queen of Italy" by the passionate Napoli faithful.
Now gearing up to represent Scotland in the 2026 World Cup, McTominay chose to soak up some sun on a relaxing getaway with his girlfriend, Cam Reading, ahead of the tournament. His partner shared glimpses of their vacation together, posting pictures of the couple on Instagram.
The result of a "recovery geek"
The 2024-25 campaign saw McTominay reach heights few expected when he left the Premier League. He was named Serie A’s Player of the Season and earned a shock nomination for the Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of global superstars like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham. This surge in form is no accident; it is the result of a "recovery geek" mentality that seen him adopt red light therapy and blue light-blocking glasses to ensure peak performance.
Despite his individual accolades, McTominay remains grounded in the work ethic instilled in him during his youth. He is a rare breed of footballer, one of the last to be forged by Manchester United’s academy system during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. This unapologetic obsession with high standards is exactly what he plans to bring to the international stage this summer.
The obsession with high performance
McTominay’s preparation for the World Cup is as meticulous as his tactical drills under Conte. "I've always prided myself on being extremely fit and wanting to play the game as long as possible," he says. "I think that's fundamental." Even during his time off, the midfielder is focused on the marginal gains that have transformed him into one of the most effective box-to-box players in world football.
During a recent interview, he checked in 30 minutes early - a testament to the discipline that has made him a favorite of every manager he has played for. "We've finished training for today, so I’m just resting up before our next game," he explained during the session. For McTominay, every moment of rest is a calculated step toward ensuring he can dominate the midfield for 90 minutes.
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Adapting to a new culture
It isn't just on the pitch where McTominay has excelled; he has also fully integrated into the Italian way of life. While Antonio Conte has been a taskmaster on the training field, he has also played a role in the midfielder's cultural education. McTominay has admitted that learning the language is a challenge, but one he is tackling with the same intensity he applies to his gym sessions.
Speaking about the language barrier, McTominay noted: "Italian is not easy, because I speak fast. But whenever I listen to people in Italian, they speak very fast! I picked up little bits in training sessions, the hotel, in the city." With the World Cup on the horizon, the man often compared to a "new leader" in Naples is ready to prove he can carry that same authority on the grandest stage of them all.