Scott McTominay is staying put! Napoli reject Premier League and Saudi offers as talks over new contract continue

Despite significant interest from England and the riches of the Saudi Pro League, Napoli have slammed the door shut on any potential summer exit for McTominay. Indeed, the Partenopei have knocked back advances from two Premier League sides and one Saudi club who were eager to test their resolve, according to Tuttosport.

The former Manchester United man has proven to be a revelation in Serie A, and the club hierarchy views him as a pillar for their future projects. While there have been reports of a potential return to the Premier League appearing on the cards, the Italian giants have no intention of letting McTominay depart just two years after his arrival.



