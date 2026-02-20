Scott McTominay makes clear statement on future amid talk of Premier League return and possible Napoli contract extension

The former Red Devils midfielder has moved to quell rumours linking him with an early exit from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Since arriving in Italy, McTominay has become a central figure in Antonio Conte’s tactical revolution, helping the Partenopei reclaim their status as Scudetto contenders. His seamless transition to Italian football has reportedly caught the eye of several English clubs, including a potential return to Old Trafford.

However, the 29-year-old insists that his focus remains entirely on his current surroundings. He clarified that his representation is not engaging with external parties, despite the headlines suggesting a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards. McTominay highlighted his contentment with the lifestyle in Naples, noting that his family has settled well in the Mediterranean city.

"My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future," McTominay told Il Corriere dello Sport. "He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about. The future is very important and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time."