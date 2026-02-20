Getty Images
Scott McTominay makes clear statement on future amid talk of Premier League return and possible Napoli contract extension
McTominay shuts down transfer noise
The former Red Devils midfielder has moved to quell rumours linking him with an early exit from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Since arriving in Italy, McTominay has become a central figure in Antonio Conte’s tactical revolution, helping the Partenopei reclaim their status as Scudetto contenders. His seamless transition to Italian football has reportedly caught the eye of several English clubs, including a potential return to Old Trafford.
However, the 29-year-old insists that his focus remains entirely on his current surroundings. He clarified that his representation is not engaging with external parties, despite the headlines suggesting a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards. McTominay highlighted his contentment with the lifestyle in Naples, noting that his family has settled well in the Mediterranean city.
"My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future," McTominay told Il Corriere dello Sport. "He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about. The future is very important and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time."
Napoli fear Scudetto hero will leave
Napoli are also aware of interest from a number of teams, including McTominay's former club, with director Leonardo Giammarioli recently admitting that his concerns about Serie A's MVP of 2024-25 being lured back to England, admitting he would "deserve" a move to a top team.
"Yes, of course I'm worried. But ultimately, especially Scott, who is a very good guy, we'd love for him to reach the next level in the next few years – maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it," Giammarioli said.
However, it was recently reported that the Scotland international is planning to leave Naples this summer, with a return to the Premier League his primary target. Tuttomercatowebreported that he and his girlfriend, Cam Reading, want to move to England "as soon as possible."
Tactical evolution under Conte
McTominay’s rise in Serie A is a testament to his adaptability under the demanding leadership of Antonio Conte. After his integral role in their Serie A title win last season, the Scotland hero continues to shine for the Italian team. He has netted six goals and registered three assists in 23 Serie A games this term and struck four times in Napoli's disappointing Champions League campaign.
While Conte's men have been unable to maintain consistency this term, it is the coach McTominay credits for his rise to stardom since moving from Old Trafford.
"At Napoli, I grew both from a tactical and a physical point of view," the midfielder explained. "Tactically, Italy is different from the Premier League. I had to adapt and learn very quickly how to play, what movements to make, how to free myself, how to become a problem in the opponent's area and also how to defend. A nice learning curve and I enjoyed every minute."
Injury doubts ahead of matchday
Despite his desire to continue his fine form, McTominay is currently facing a race against time to be fit for Napoli’s upcoming league fixture. A persistent tendon issue has limited his involvement in recent training sessions, leaving Conte with a potential selection headache in the heart of the midfield.
The medical staff is reportedly managing his workload carefully to avoid a long-term layoff. With the Partenopei facing Atalanta this weekend, the Scottish international's availability remains in doubt.
