'No new talks' - Scott McTominay provides contract update and reassures fans over upcoming heart procedure

McTominay has provided a reassuring update to Napoli supporters regarding his health following reports that he requires a medical procedure. The former Manchester United star is set for a brief spell on the sidelines to address a mild, benign arrhythmia, but he was quick to point out that the situation is far from an emergency.

'I’m fine, the procedure was something I’d planned to do with the club for quite a while. We’d already talked about it in pre-season, I’ll be out for a few weeks,' McTominay told reporters on the red carpet during the annual awards ceremony organised by the AIC, the Italian Players' association.