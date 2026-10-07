Massive boost for Napoli! Scott McTominay gets all-clear to resume playing after heart surgery

McTominay is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Napoli squad after being given the all-clear following heart surgery. The midfielder had been sidelined since early September after medical assessments revealed a mild benign arrhythmia. This health concern was initially flagged by the club's medical department, who utilised advanced wearable technology during training sessions and matches to monitor player vitals. The data collected by these devices allowed for an early diagnosis of the irregularity, prompting swift medical intervention.

Following the discovery, the former Manchester United man opted to undergo a minor ablation procedure to permanently resolve the issue. This proactive approach was designed to ensure the player's long-term health and career longevity in the high-intensity environment of Serie A. The operation was successfully completed on September 8 at the Spire Hospital in Manchester, marking the start of a carefully managed recovery period for the 29-year-old Scotsman.