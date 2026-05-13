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Jude Summerfield

Scotland squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Scotland's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

After so many years in the international wilderness, the good times seem to be back for Scotland.

Having treated the Tartan Army supporters to two successive European Championships after some dramatic qualifying campaigns, Steve Clarke's side went one better as they topped a group containing Denmark, Greece and Belarus to seal their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America with a thrilling 4-2 triumph over the Danes at Hampden Park.

There is incredible optimism and momentum in the squad, but Scotland won't be rocking up just to make up the numbers in the summer. They'll have designs on making it out of the group stage, having failed to do that at either Euro 2020 or Euro 2024, and have a squad filled with experience and players from top leagues around Europe.

It certainly won't be easy. They've been sorted into Group C, where they'll face Brazil - who they've never previously beaten - Morocco and Haiti. It's a daunting task, but Scotland have the right squad after years of good development to make a real fist of reaching the knockout stages.

  • Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    It may seem like Craig Gordon has been around for 20 years - 22 since his Scotland debut, to be exact - but he is still the goalkeeper with the biggest chance of taking the No. 1 jersey for Scotland this summer. The former Sunderland shot-stopper wasn't included in the March squad due to a shoulder complaint, however, so other players got the chance to press their cases. Those include Nottingham Forest back-up Angus Gunn, Falkirk's Scott Bain and Liam Kelly of Rangers. 

    PlayerClub
    Angus GunnNottingham Forest
    Scott BainFalkirk
    Liam KellyRangers
    Craig GordonHearts
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    Defenders

    Scotland's defensive core have been playing together internationally for a long time, which will help in terms of organisation when it comes to the World Cup. Skipper Andy Robertson is still getting games for Liverpool and should be sharp for the summer, while left-sided companion Kieran Tierney is enjoying plenty of minutes back with Celtic after a difficult final few years with Arsenal.

    Grant Hanley and Scott McKenna will hope to keep things neat and tidy in central defence, while Brentford's Aaron Hickey can offer pace and drive from right-back. Also expected to be included in the final squad are the likes of Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry and Anthony Ralston. 

    PlayerClub
    Andy RobertsonLiverpool
    Grant HanleyHibernian
    Kieran TierneyCeltic
    Scott McKennaDinamo Zagreb
    Jack HendryAl-Ettifaq
    Anthony RalstonCeltic
    Nathan PattersonEverton
    John SouttarRangers
    Dominic HyamWrexham
    Ross McCrorieBristol City
    Aaron HickeyBrentford
  • Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Midfielders

    Scotland have certainly benefitted from the transfer choices of a number of midfield players, with four regulars now playing their football in Italy's Serie A. The headline name is definitely Scott McTominay, who is enjoying his peak years with Napoli alongside Billy Gilmour, who also made the move to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the summer of 2024. Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Udinese's Lennon Miller may also make the final cut.

    John McGinn remains a vital cog in the Scotland machine. The hard-working Aston Villa man has consistency produced when it's mattered for his country and will be keen to register a first goal at a major international tournament. Bournemouth's Ryan Christie will offer plenty of Premier League industry, while Kenny McLean adds more experience at 34 years of age.

    PlayerClub
    John McGinnAston Villa
    Scott McTominayNapoli
    Ryan ChristieBournemouth
    Kenny McLeanNorwich City
    Billy GilmourNapoli
    Lewis FergusonBologna
    Lennon MillerUdinese
    Andy IrvingSparta Prague

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    Attackers

    Scotland face the same problem a number of World Cup nations will this summer in that they don't have a particularly prolific striker up front. They do have industrious outlets who are committed to the cause, however, with the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams hoping to be given the nod in attack.

    Tommy Conway, George Hirst and Findlay Curtis were all included in the March squad but have only one international goal between them, highlighting the lack of depth manager Clarke has in attacking positions. Lawrence Shankland has had a tremendous season for Hearts and could find himself in the starting XI in North America, while Ben Gannon-Doak's extreme pace could be a difference maker if he can prove his fitness over the next few months.

    PlayerClub
    Lyndon DykesCharlton Athletic
    Che AdamsTorino
    Tommy ConwayMiddlesbrough
    George HirstIpswich Town
    Findlay CurtisKilmarnock
    Lawrence ShanklandHearts
    Ben Gannon-DoakBournemouth
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    Scotland's star players

    Scott McTominay is the obvious star name in the Scotland squad. The midfielder showed glimpses of his goalscoring potential at Manchester United and has gone up another level while at Napoli. John McGinn will be incredibly important beside him, adding another goal threat from the middle of the park.

    Scotland will have plenty of defending to do at the World Cup, particularly in the clashes with Brazil and Morocco in the group stage, so the likes of Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney will have to be more than just switched on in wide areas at the back.

    Craig Gordon will become one of the oldest players in men's World Cup history if he makes the final squad, but there's no question over his reliability given some of the saves and performances he's pulled out in recent years.

  • Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Predicted Scotland Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Clarke has largely tended to field a 4-2-3-1 system in recent international breaks, moving away from the three at the back formation that had previously served the Scots so well. The current formation offers the likes of McGinn and McTominay greater freedom to break forward when the opportunity presents itself but remains rooted in a disciplined and committed ethos.

    There will be a fair amount of sitting in and waiting for the chance to pounce, but it's a tactic that has served Scotland well in the past and may well again this summer.

    Predicted Scotland starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Hickey, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; Ferguson, McGinn; Christie, McTominay, Gannon-Doak; Dykes.

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