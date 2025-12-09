Scared of Antonio Conte? Juventus' plan failed as Fabio Capello says Napoli's 'speed and pressure' was too much for Luciano Spalletti's masterplan in crucial Serie A defeat

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello suggested that Spalletti’s tactical setup - specifically the decision to play without a recognised striker - betrayed a sense of anxiety regarding Napoli's strength.

"Spalletti has just arrived, he's trying to do things, bring ideas and give the team more personality," Capello noted. "In the match against Napoli, maybe he was a bit intimidated by Conte's side and, knowing the strength of their midfield, he decided to play without a centre-forward. He tried to cause problems for the opponent by trying to block the wingers and leaving the ball to a central defender. He didn't succeed, however, because the Azzurri's speed and pressing caused him problems."

The decision to field Kenan Yildiz as a false nine backfired, leaving Juventus without a focal point to relieve the pressure. According to Capello, the difference in intensity was stark.

"Napoli are a team with quality, and when they defend, they do it with a lot of men, with compactness and without leaving much space," he explained. "Spalletti, however, is trying to find some solutions, and after three wins in a row, perhaps he wanted to get points: that's how I see it. But the difference between the two teams was clear."

