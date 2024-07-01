How Saudi Pro League move has made Cristiano Ronaldo ‘better’ – with record-shattering Portugal superstar a ‘competitive animal’ that is ‘thirsty’ for more success
Cristiano Ronaldo has become an even “better” player on the back of his move to Saudi Arabia, claims fellow Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal.
- Moved to Middle East after leaving Man Utd
- Remarkable strike rate has been maintained
- Still a talismanic presence for club & country