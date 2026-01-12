Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and Saudi Arabia’s kit story is already unfolding in style. With leaks revealing both the home and away jerseys ahead of the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, fans are finally getting a clear picture of how the Green Falcons will look when they take on the world next summer.

Traditionally known for their rich green palette, Saudi Arabia’s adidas-crafted kits for 2026 mix cultural symbolism with contemporary details that stand out on and off the pitch. Below, we break down what’s been revealed so far, when the shirts will launch, and what prices to expect for supporters looking to rep the Kingdom in 2026.

