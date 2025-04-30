MarquinhosGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Saudi Arabia's next big signing? PSG ready to cash in on captain Marquinhos this summer despite run to Champions League semi-finals as Luis Enrique continues squad rebuild

MarquinhosParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Saudi Pro LeagueTransfers

Paris Saint-Germain could end their 12-year association with Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos, who has long been on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marquinhos has been linked to a Saudi move
  • PSG apparently ready to offload their captain
  • French club plan further investment in youth
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match