Are you watching, Sarina Wiegman? Winners & losers as Jess Park makes incredible case for Lionesses spot as Man City blow WSL title race wide open with vital win at Chelsea

Manchester City have blown the Women's Super League title race wide open, beating Chelsea 1-0 at Kingsmeadow on Friday night to go level with the Blues on points and goal difference at the summit, with their slender advantage at the top of the table only now on goals scored.

There were only 14 minutes on the clock when Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw broke the deadlock, Jess Park robbing Erin Cuthbert of the ball in the midfield before slipping her team-mate in behind the Chelsea defence to coolly beat the onrushing Hannah Hampton. Were it not for a superb save from the England goalkeeper minutes later, it would've been 2-0, Park and Shaw linking up wonderfully once more.

Chelsea will feel aggrieved that they didn't have the chance to level the score from 12 yards, though. Mayra Ramirez, who arrived for a British record fee from Levante in January, raced past Alex Greenwood and darted into the box, only for the defender to bring her down for what seemed to be a clear penalty. The referee was not interested, though, much to the disbelief of the grounded Colombian.

Fran Kirby came close to a leveller before the break, only for Khiara Keating to tip her shot around the post and it was the teenage shot-stopper who was by far the busier of the two in the second half. Pouncing on a ball at Kirby's feet and parrying a Jelena Cankovic strike away, she will have also been relieved to see a Cuthbert effort fly off target just when it looked destined for the top corner.

For the final 25 minutes, it felt for sure that Chelsea would score. As City dropped further and further back, struggling more and more to get out, an equaliser felt inevitable. But Gareth Taylor's side stood firm and took a huge step towards delivering City a first WSL title for eight years.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Kingsmeadow...