'The time has come to stop' - Santiago Gimenez opens up on months-long injury struggle with AC Milan striker set for spell on sidelines
Gimenez reveals battle with ankle problems amid Milan goal drought
Gimenez has broken his silence, revealing on social media that he has been battling an ankle problem for weeks – an issue that has finally forced him onto the sidelines. The Mexican striker, who was withdrawn during the second half of the match against Atalanta and missed last weekend’s clash against Roma, admitted the injury has significantly affected his recent performances. He confirmed that he will now take time off to undergo treatment, though he stopped short of giving a specific timeline for his return.
Gimenez hasn't had an ideal start to life at the San Siro since his arrival from Feyenoord in January earlier this year. He has scored just seven goals in 30 games. This season, he has netted just once in 11 games across all competitions. Despite his lack of effectiveness in front of goal, Rossoneri head coach Massimiliano Allegri has continued to defend Gimenez.
“Santiago is a fundamental piece of this team,” Allegri said after the Juventus game in September. “He gives us structure - the way he connects play, holds up the ball, and presses from the front is vital. The goals will come, but what he brings goes well beyond statistics.
“Giménez played really well today. He worked hard, created spaces, and even forced a penalty. I took him off thinking [Rafael] Leao could give us a different spark, but Santi didn’t deserve to come out.”
Gimenez's statement: 'The time has come to stop'
Taking to social media, the former Feyenoord forward wrote: "For several months I've been playing with an ankle injury that hasn't allowed me to be 100% fit or feel comfortable on the pitch. With determination, I continued to help the team, I continued to play, but the pain increased: the time has come to stop. Now I have to focus on my recovery and prepare to be back with you as soon as possible. God is in control. Thank you for your support, see you soon!"
Milan surprised by Gimenez's medical statement
Inside Milan, however, there’s less alarm. Since joining AC Milan after a demanding summer with Mexico at the Gold Cup, the 24-year-old frontman has struggled to hit peak condition, a factor that has mirrored his modest form – just one goal in the Coppa Italia so far.
Still, questions linger. It’s uncommon for a player to personally announce a significant injury and suspension before an official club statement, and it seems at odds with coach Allegri’s typically cautious approach to player management. The timing also raises eyebrows: Milan are entering a decisive stretch of fixtures to secure their league position and prepare for the Supercoppa Italia in December.
Milan reportedly eyeing alternatives in January
With the January transfer window approaching, Gimenez’s absence could reignite discussions about reinforcing the attack. Milan’s management remains alert to market opportunities; ironically, just months after the striker himself was linked to a possible swap deal with Roma. Allegri has employed Rafael Leao as a centre-forward in a two-man attack alongside Gimenez, but his latest action could lead Milan to eye alternatives in the upcoming transfer window. Reports have claimed that Milan are monitoring out-of-favour Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, while a swap deal with Roma's Artem Dovbyk is another option, too.
However, Gimenez doesn't seem to be in any mood to leave Milan just one year after joining them, having reiterated his desire to mark an era at the San Siro. “As a striker, you have to score goals. In the last few games, I’ve had chances, but the ball just wasn’t going in. The important thing is that one goes in so the others can follow," he said in January.
"As a child, I dreamed of playing for AC Milan. I'm in my dream team, and I want to fulfill my dreams wearing this jersey. I never thought about leaving."
