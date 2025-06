Ex-Arsenal star Santi Cazorla’s fairytale return to Real Oviedo has ended in glory as the side clinched promotion to La Liga after a 24-year wait.

Cazorla lead Oviedo to La Liga promotion

Side came back from a 2-0 first-leg defecit

Side came back from a 2-0 first-leg defecit

Returned to boyhood club in the summer of 2023