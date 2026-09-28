Anadolu Agency
'We don't have that one star!' - Sandro Tonali issues honest Italy reality check after Belgium loss
Tonali steps up as leader ahead of crucial Turkey showdown
Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali demonstrated his growing leadership status within Roberto Mancini's squad ahead of Tuesday evening's UEFA Nations League match against Turkey in Bursa. Having started in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Belgium in Rome, the 26-year-old midfielder declared himself fully recovered physically and mentally.
Tonali emphasized that Italy must bounce back immediately to secure their first points of the campaign.
The midfielder called for unity across the squad during a challenging transition period.
- Anadolu Agency
Midfielder demands senior stars absorb pressure to free young talent
Speaking to reporters, Tonali delivered a mature assessment of Italy's squad dynamic, acknowledging that the team lacked a singular match-winning superstar who can decide games instantly. He called upon experienced figures to absorb public criticism so emerging young players can express themselves on the pitch.
Tonali stressed that tactical growth requires step-by-step commitment without expecting instant perfection.
"I feel good, I've recovered 100 per cent," Tonali declared. "We didn't play well on Friday and we deserved to lose. It's up to us more experienced players to shoulder the difficult moments and allow the younger ones to play with freedom and to grow. We don't have that one star who can change a game in ten seconds, so we have to work step by step."
Tonali highlights squad unity and long-term potential
Despite recent results, Tonali expressed complete confidence in the group's collective health and work ethic. He noted that building international chemistry takes time and repeated match experience, urging patience from supporters and media alike.
The midfielder asserted that the squad possesses sufficient quality to achieve their long-term objectives.
"This is a very healthy, very young group, and you can't expect everything straight away," Tonali added. "We still have plenty of matches to play together and we need to keep working to become even more of a team. Our quality will come through."
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Tonali prepares to anchor central midfield in Bursa
Tonali turns his focus to matchday duties as Italy prepare to walk out at the Ataturk Spor Kompleksi in Bursa. Mancini relies on the midfielder's tactical discipline to dictate tempo against Vincenzo Montella's energetic side.
Italy seek three points before travelling to Paris to face France on Friday.
Tonali aims to guide Italy to victory in Bursa.
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