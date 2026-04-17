Neuer retired from the national team following Germany's quarter-final exit at Euro 2024, allowing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to take over as the undisputed No. 1. However, the latter's fitness and playing time struggles at Barcelona have caused uncertainty among Germany fans, with many calling for Neuer to be brought back into the team.

Baumann has since established himself as Julian Nagelsmann's preferred starter in Ter Stegen's absence, but the shadow of the 40-year-old Neuer continues to loom over the national team setup. Khedira expressed deep concern that this public discourse has created unnecessary pressure and tactical uncertainty for a player who requires absolute clarity.