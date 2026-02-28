Sam Kerr explains why she still isn’t ‘100 per cent’ after injury as Chelsea’s WSL superstar admits to ‘self doubt’

Chelsea released a statement following confirmation of Kerr's injury in 2024 that read: "Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery." The Australian has since struggled to force her way back into Sonia Bompastor's plans having started just one league match, while making an additional 13 appearances of the bench for the Blues.

The usual recovery time for an ACL injury is between nine and 12 months, but Kerr spent an agonising 18 months out of the game before her return to action last September. A problem with a surgical graft that went undiscovered for 10 months meant the Australian's recovery time was longer than expected.

Kerr, though, is back with the Australia squad ahead of their Asian Cup opener against the Philippines in Perth on Sunday as the 32-year-old reflected on her time away from the game.