Sam Kerr Chelsea Women 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Sam Kerr can't stop smiling after spotting herself & Australia team-mate Caitlin Foord on big screen during Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League clash with Lauren James also in attendance

S. KerrL. JamesChelseaChelsea FC WomenChelsea vs Crystal PalaceCrystal PalacePremier League

Sam Kerr was present at Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and the Blues legend couldn't stop smiling after spotting herself on the big screen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chelsea draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge
  • Kerr couldn't stop smiling after being shown on screen
  • Lauren James also present to watch men's EPL clash