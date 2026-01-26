Sadio Mane outshines Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr keep up pressure on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal with narrow win over Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr sought to make home advantage count early on, and found a way past Mailson in the fourth minute. Ronaldo lofted an enticing free-kick to the back post for Mohamed Simakan to head past the Brazilian, but the goal was chalked out for offside.

The Al-Taawoun shotstopper was on hand to deny Inigo Martinez, while Ronaldo was also unable to get the better of Mailson in the opening exchanges. The Portuguese striker then saw a goal of his own ruled out. And despite dominating in the opening exchanges, it took an Al Dossary own goal for Al-Nassr to take the lead after the Al-Taawoun centre-back inadvertently headed Mane's cross past the 29-year-old goalkeeper.

The hosts pushed to double their advantage after the restart as Mane hit the post with a well-struck effort, while Kingsley Coman was twice thwarted by Mailson. Ronaldo was then brought down for a penalty, but the decision was overturned after replays showed the 40-year-old was offside in the build up.

Mailson was again called into action late on to prevent Ronaldo at his near post to give Al-Taawoun a fighting chance of an upset but ultimately Al-Nassr did just enough to claim all the spoils to move into second.