Memo Rodriguez Sporting KCGetty
Tom Hindle

Sacramento Republic sign MLS veteran midfielder Memo Rodriguez to free agent deal

USL Championship side Sacramento Republic have signed former Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Memo Rodriguez, sources told GOAL. The Texan midfielder will pen a two year deal with the USL giants, who finished second in the Western Conference last season. It continues a busy winter for Sacramento, following the signing of Canada's Mark-Anthony Kaye earlier this week.

  • An impressive pedigree

    Rodriguez arrives in Sacramento on an atypical deal, penning a two-year stay in California's capital. He also comes with a solid pedigree. He played 136 times for the Houston Dynamo, and also had stints with LA Galaxy and Austin FC. He notched 51 appearances for Sporting KC before entering free agency in December. 

  • Linking up with other MLS talent

    Rodriguez is not the only former MLS player the Republic have gone after this offseason. They announced the signing of Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday morning. He was an All Star in 2019, and won the Supporters' Shield with LAFC that same year. The midfielder has 42 caps for the Canadian national team, last appearing in 2023.

  • Rodrigo Lopez 1Sacramento Republic FC

    Rebounding from a disappointing 2025

    The Republic were among the favorites to win USL last year, but came up short. A second placed finish in the West had them well-placed to push for a xth title in franchise history. However, they were upset by Orange County SC on penalties in the first round of the playoffs. 

    Long-time captain Rodrigo Lopez retired at the end of the season, while 10 other players left. They are also looking to fill a hole in the front office after General Manager Todd Dunivant took on the top job at MLS's New York City FC.

  • Sacramento Republic Railyards StadiumManica Architecture

    A long season begins

    Sacramento will start their USL season with a home matchup against FC Tulsa on March 7. They have broken ground on a new 15,000 seater stadium, set to open in time for the 2027 season. 

