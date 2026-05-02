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'Completely gutted' - Ryan Reynolds issues statement after Wrexham agonisingly miss out on Championship play-offs
Heartbreak on the final day
Wrexham entered the final day of the Championship season with their destiny in their own hands, knowing a victory over Middlesbrough would guarantee them a spot in the top six. However, the Welsh side were held to a 2-2 draw, a result that proved insufficient following drama elsewhere in the division.
While the Red Dragons were battling to a point, Hull City managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Norwich City. That result allowed the Tigers to leapfrog Wrexham in the standings, snatching the final play-off spot and ending the North Wales club's dreams of reaching the Premier League this year.
Reynolds reacts to play-off exit
In the aftermath of the disappointment, co-owner Reynolds took to social media to share his feelings with the fanbase. Despite the immediate pain of missing out on the post-season play-offs, the Deadpool star remained defiant and proud of the progress made under his and Rob McElhenney's stewardship.
Reynolds tweeted on X: “I am completely gutted by today’s result but incredibly proud of our season. We’ve come a long way in five years, and this was the best result in our 150+ year history. More to do. But for now we have so much to be proud for, Reds.”
An era of unprecedented growth
The disappointment of missing the play-offs is a testament to how far Wrexham have come since the Hollywood duo assumed ownership in February 2021. Having inherited a club languishing in the National League, the owners have overseen a meteoric rise through the football pyramid, reaching the second tier in just five years.
The transformation has extended beyond the pitch, with the town of Wrexham experiencing a significant economic and cultural boost. Tourists from across the globe now regularly travel to the Racecourse Ground, making the club one of the most talked-about stories in world football despite this temporary setback on the field.
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Looking ahead to next season
While the dream of a fourth successive promotion has officially ended, the club’s higher-than-expected finish in the Championship provides a strong foundation for the future. Few pundits expected the newly-promoted side to be in the hunt for the Premier League in their first year back at this level.
The focus will now shift to the summer transfer window as Reynolds and McElhenney look to bolster the squad. With the "more to do" mantra echoed by the ownership, Wrexham are expected to be among the favourites for promotion when the new campaign kicks off, as they continue their hunt for a place in the English top flight.