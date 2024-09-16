Are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney getting it wrong at Wrexham? New survey reveals just 28% of football fans would want the Hollywood duo to own their club despite back-to-back promotions
A survey reveals that only 28% of football fans in the UK wants Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as their club owners.
- UK football fans disapprove of Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership
- 28% fans want the Hollywood duo at their club
- Wrexham face Birmingham on Monday in 'Hollywood derby'