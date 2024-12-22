More in Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s price range! No Patrick Bamford but Wrexham plot alternative Leeds raid in January transfer window
Patrick Bamford is not considered to be a realistic target for Wrexham, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are plotting an alternative Leeds raid.
- England striker too expensive for Red Dragons
- Gelhardt may be a more realistic target
- Hollywood superstars making more funds available