‘Why not?’ - Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac told Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar are not out of reach for Wrexham

Since the high-profile takeover by Reynolds and Mac in February 2021, Wrexham have evolved from a struggling National League outfit into a global phenomenon. On the pitch, the success has been just as rapid as the commercial growth, with Phil Parkinson leading the Reds to a historic run of three successive promotions.

The club’s most recent campaign saw them finish seventh in the Championship, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot by just two points. As they prepare for a future assault on the Premier League, speculation is beginning to mount over which world-class talents could be brought in to spearhead their top-flight ambitions.



