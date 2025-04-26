Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons - Sky Bet League TwoGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ryan Reynolds can't hide his feelings as Wycombe defeat leaves Wrexham on brink of promotion to Championship ahead of crunch Charlton clash

WrexhamWycombeLeyton Orient vs WycombeLeyton OrientLeague OneWrexham vs CharltonCharlton

Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was spotted celebrating after Wycombe's defeat left his side on the brink of another promotion.

  • Reynolds thrilled as Wycombe lose to Leyton Orient
  • Wrexham take on Charlton at home on Saturday
  • On the verge of securing historic third consecutive promotion
