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Watch out Ryan Reynolds! Movie debut for Erling Haaland revealed - with Man City striker landing perfect role
The ultimate casting call
Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine Haaland is taking his talents to Hollywood. Haaland has signed on to make his film debut in 'ViQueens', an upcoming animated feature directed by Harald Zwart.
In what many will consider the most appropriate casting in modern cinema, the 25-year-old will provide the voice for a Viking character also named Haaland. The film is described as an animated adventure-comedy set in a “world of fearless warrior girls, icy fjords, and Silk Road mythology.”
Standing at 6'5" with his signature long blonde hair, Haaland has often been compared to a mythological Norse warrior by fans and pundits alike, making this move into the 'ViQueens' universe a natural progression for his global brand.
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A real-life Viking icon
Director Harald Zwart, known for his work on 'The Karate Kid' and 'The Mortal Instruments', expressed his delight at securing the signature of the Premier League's most feared striker. “As a Norwegian storyteller making a Viking adventure for a global audience, having Haaland join ViQueens feels incredibly exciting,” Zwart told The Hollywood Reporter.
He added: “Erling has already become a kind of real-life Viking icon around the world - powerful, fearless, and uniquely Norwegian. Bringing him into this universe as himself gives the film an unexpected energy and authenticity that felt completely right for this story.”
A star-studded vocal cast
Haaland won't be the only big name on the call sheet, as he joins a cast featuring major stars from the music and acting worlds. Brit pop singer Rita Ora and actress Ella Purnell lead the project as Hedvig and Ingrid, two rebellious girls who travel from Norway to China.
The supporting cast includes Steve Speirs as King Erik, Anton Lesser as his brother Lars, and comedian Alan Carr as a royal scribe known as the Bard.
Solveig Langeland, Managing Director of Sola Media, believes Haaland’s involvement will take the film’s profile to another level. “Erling Haaland transcends sports – he’s a global cultural figure,” notes Langeland. “His involvement brings another exciting dimension to a film that already combines international adventure, humor, and emotional storytelling in a way we believe will resonate with audiences everywhere.”
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The transition to Hollywood
While Haaland is following in the footsteps of football-turned-film icons, 'ViQueens' marks a serious entry into the entertainment industry for the 'Cyborg'. Produced by Karve Animation, the film is currently in production and is expected to be delivered in late 2026. With over 40 million followers on Instagram and a global profile that rivals Hollywood's elite, Haaland's move into cinema is a clear sign of his massive commercial appeal.
Haaland’s impact on the pitch is already the stuff of legend. He holds the single-season goals record in England’s Premier League, famously netting 36 goals in his debut 2022–23 season for Manchester City.
He also remains the fastest player in history to score 100 goals, achieving the landmark in just 105 matches.