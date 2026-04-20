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Ryan Giggs urges Man Utd to give 'unlucky' £72m signing a second chance & delivers verdict on Michael Carrick
Carrick backed for permanent role
Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January after Ruben Amorim’s sacking and has since steadied the ship, most recently securing a vital 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to boost the club's Champions League qualification hopes. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Giggs praised the impact his former team-mate has had on the squad's style of play. "I think a strong personality and just the quiet way he’s gone about it," Giggs said. "The way we played against Manchester City, that’s the United way pass and move, pass and move. When you get into the ball into the dribblers you can make things happen, that’s when you can take risks."
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Restoring the United identity
The Welshman highlighted how Carrick has managed to implement a more traditional attacking philosophy without having the luxury of signing new players during the winter window. Consecutive victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have restored a sense of optimism among the United faithful that was lacking earlier in the campaign. Giggs believes a full summer of preparation would see further improvements under Carrick's leadership.
"Man United has always been about no player being quicker than the ball, you saw that in little triangle in the City game and that was after just a few days of training," he explained. "Let’s see what he can do with a pre-season and getting the players he wants."
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A second chance for Hojlund
Beyond the managerial situation, Giggs touched upon the future of players currently away from the club on loan. While he suggested that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho might be better off seeking permanent moves elsewhere, he struck a different tone regarding Hojlund, the £72 million signing who has rediscovered some form at Napoli after two difficult seasons at Old Trafford.
"He’s got big decisions with the likes of Marcus, Hojlund, Sancho all these players," Giggs noted. Asked if he would keep any of that trio, he added: "Maybe Hojlund, maybe. I thought he was unlucky he was just the only centre forward at the club."
The competition for places at United
Giggs argued that Hojlund suffered from the weight of expectation and a lack of support in the attacking department. He suggested that if United were to pair him with another hungry striker, such as Benjamin Sesko, it could bring the best out of the 23-year-old through healthy competition on the training ground.
"Everyone expected him to come in and do great. I think Sesko gets more chances and scores more goals," Giggs admitted. "But you never know, if you’ve got two young, hungry centre forwards up front and say fight it out. You see at United that’s always been a strength. I say training is harder than the games, if you’ve United centre halves at one end marking Sesko it’s going to be competitive."