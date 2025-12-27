Getty Images Sport
Ryan Giggs names Gareth Bale as greatest-ever Welsh footballer despite winning 13 Premier League titles at Man Utd
Giggs won 13 Premier League titles for Man Utd
Giggs spent the entirety of his playing career with Manchester United, which ran from 1990 to 2014. The former winger also won 64 caps for Wales, who he managed for four years between 2018 and 2022.
During his time in charge of the Dragons, Giggs managed Bale, witnessing his form up close and personal. Bale himself enjoyed a glittering playing career, which included five Champions League triumphs during his time with Real Madrid, while the former Spurs man also won La Liga three times with the Spanish giants.
And while Wales has produced a number of impressive talents in their history, including Ian Rush, John Charles, Neville Southall and Gary Speed, Giggs believes that Bale is the best of an incredibly talented bunch. The 52-year-old feels that everything Bale has done for Welsh football means the attacker should be considered Wales' greatest-ever player.
'Gareth has done the most for Welsh football'
In the context of the national team, Giggs conceded that Bale deserves the crown of the best ever for his nation, telling Wales Online: "I think there'll be a lot of fans who wouldn't just talk about me and Gareth. The likes of Ian Rush and Neville Southall were also world-class at their peak.
"Personally, I think Gareth has done the most for Welsh football regarding what he did in 2016 or the lead-up to it, the goals that he scored, the importance of the goals, the way that he did it."
Giggs' comments align closely with their respective international journeys. While the former was so often viewed as a nearly-man for the Dragons having excelled at club level, Bale was pivotal as Wales made it to the semi-finals at Euro 2016.
Giggs believes that Bale's true significance extends beyond stats and silverware as the former United man believes the 36-year-old reshaped the culture of Welsh football.
"Now, nearly 10 years later, you're seeing so many young players within the system who also potentially have the choice to play for England, choosing Wales because of what Gareth did and the legacy that he left. So, for impact, it's definitely Gareth because of where we were and where we are now," Giggs added.
'For club, it's a different conversation'
Giggs, though, adapted his role to play at the top level for longer having only retired from the game at 2014 at the age of 40. By comparison, Bale endured an injury-hit career that saw him hang up his boots at the age of 33 following a brief stint in MLS with LAFC.
Bale did reveal that his father falling ill was what influenced the player to retire, stating: "My dad got ill and that played a massive role in my decision. People don't know what anyone's going through at home but I soon realised there's more to life than just football."
The former United winger, meanwhile, believes there is a distinction between both players at club level, adding: "For club, it's a different conversation because I played 17 to 40 and had longevity."
Giggs, again, conceded that at international level, that Bale comes up trumps, stating: "But I think for Wales and the impact that he's had on Welsh football, it has to be Gareth."
Giggs hasn't managed since 2022
Giggs hasn't managed professionally since leaving his role as Wales manager in 2022 having been arrested in 2020. Giggs was charged with controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, though he has denied the charges.
"After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect," Giggs said in a statement at the time.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach."
