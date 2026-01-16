Ruud van Nistelrooy takes World Cup job after failing to land Man Utd caretaker manager role

Van Nistelrooy is set to make a high-profile return to the international stage, having been confirmed as the new assistant coach for the Netherlands national team. The 49-year-old will officially join the technical staff on February 1, tasked with aiding head coach Koeman in the crucial months leading up to the World Cup this coming summer. This appointment marks a significant shift for Van Nistelrooy, who has spent recent periods navigating the volatile waters of English club management.

The move comes after a turbulent period in the Premier League for the Dutchman. Having served as an assistant and interim head coach at Manchester United following Erik ten Hag's sacking and subsequently holding the reins as the manager of Leicester City, Van Nistelrooy has opted to bring his expertise back to his homeland. He had been regarded as an option to take over as United boss again following Ruben Amorim's recent sacking, but the Red Devils opted to hire Michael Carrick instead.

The former striker is being brought in to provide specific expertise that only a forward of his calibre possesses. By returning to the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), Van Nistelrooy steps away from the day-to-day grind of club management to focus on tournament football, a format where intensity and preparation are paramount.