'How is he still in a job?!' - Ruud van Nistelrooy slammed by fans after Leicester's humiliating home defeat to Brentford as Man Utd legend's miserable reign is branded an 'absolute disaster'
Furious Leicester fans believe Ruud van Nistelrooy "hasn't got a clue" after a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.
- Leicester no match for flying Brentford
- Sixth successive home loss without scoring
- Foxes fans want Van Nistelrooy sacked