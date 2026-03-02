Huge rule change incoming? FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants players sent off if they cover their mouths after Vinicius Junior racism storm

Speaking to Sky News, the FIFA chief made his position clear on the matter: "If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously. There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn't have said, otherwise he wouldn't have had to cover his mouth. There are situations which we did not foresee. Of course, when you deal with a disciplinary case, you have to analyse the situation, you have to have evidence, but we cannot just be satisfied with that going forward."

Infantino further justified his hardline stance by questioning the motives of anyone who obscures their speech on the pitch. "I simply do not understand if you don't have something to hide, you don´t hide your mouth when you say something. That's it, as simple as that. And these are actions that we can take and we have to take in order to be serious about our fight against racism. We need to act and to be decisive and it has to have a deterrent effect. Maybe we should also think about not just punishing, but also somehow allowing, changing our culture, allowing players or whoever does something to apologise," he added, suggesting a path for redemption through remorse.